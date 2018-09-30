Kanye West Got Booed Back To Calabasas After Giving A Pitiful Pro-Trump Speech On ‘SNL’ [Video]

After performing “I Love It” with Lil Pump on Saturday Night Live, Kanye West couldn’t let the night end without pulling some sort of attention grabbing stunt. So he went in his bag of Trump tricks and decided to go on a full on Pro-Trump rant at the end of the show. He said,

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,’. Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Some of the ridiculous speech occurred off air, but luckily Chris Rock who was in attendance captured some of it on his phone. You can hear the comedian saying “Oh My God” and even laughing at Kanye in the background as the rest of the crowd booed.

From Chris Rock’s IG story, looks like Kanye gave a speech after NBC cut the SNL feed pic.twitter.com/mYpSxqbw9Z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) September 30, 2018

There’s nothing about Kanye West that surprises us anymore, besides the fact that the folks around him condone his offensive behavior. SMH.