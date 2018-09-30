Some Dubai Deliciousness: RihRih Shares Shots From Her Fenty Beauty Middle Eastern Master Class

Rihanna Holds Fenty Beauty Talk In Dubai

RihRih spent Saturday in Dubai for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint. She also hosted a Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora.

We love that she is getting her shmoney on and capitalizing off Fenty Beauty so much.

Can you imagine being the model who has RihRih working on her?

This look is EVERYTHING. Rihanna looks stunning no matter what she wears but these neutral colors are gorgeous on her riiiight?

