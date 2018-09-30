Some Dubai Deliciousness: RihRih Shares Shots From Her Fenty Beauty Middle Eastern Master Class
Rihanna Holds Fenty Beauty Talk In Dubai
RihRih spent Saturday in Dubai for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint. She also hosted a Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora.
Dubai… we had such a great time with you! A special thank you to @sephoramiddleeast for hosting us here!!! And to all of our guests who came to support my first ever Artistry and Beauty Talk! It was so fun to engage with you in person. Stay tuned for more to come @fentybeauty Shout out to my Pro Artists @priscillaono and @artbyhector Love you both so much!
We love that she is getting her shmoney on and capitalizing off Fenty Beauty so much.
Can you imagine being the model who has RihRih working on her?
This look is EVERYTHING. Rihanna looks stunning no matter what she wears but these neutral colors are gorgeous on her riiiight?
