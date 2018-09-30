Some Dubai Deliciousness: RihRih Shares Shots From Her Fenty Beauty Middle Eastern Master Class

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna applies make up on a model during her Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

Rihanna Holds Fenty Beauty Talk In Dubai

RihRih spent Saturday in Dubai for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint. She also hosted a Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora.

We love that she is getting her shmoney on and capitalizing off Fenty Beauty so much.

Can you imagine being the model who has RihRih working on her?

This look is EVERYTHING. Rihanna looks stunning no matter what she wears but these neutral colors are gorgeous on her riiiight?

Hit the flip for more

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna arrives for the launch of Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" at Sephora Dubai Mall on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna arrives for the launch of Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" at Sephora Dubai Mall on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna arrives for the launch of Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" at Sephora Dubai Mall on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Francois Nel/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna attends the after party following her Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna walks on stage during her Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

    Continue Slideshow

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rihanna applies make up on a model during her Fenty Beauty talk in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

    Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Hector Espinal, Rihanna, and Halima on stage during the Fenty Beauty Artistry and Beauty talk with Rihanna in collaboration with Sephora, for the launch of her new Stunna Lip paint "Uninvited" on September 29, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

    Mark Ganzon/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Elsewhere In The World

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.