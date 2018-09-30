For The Ladies: Beauty Youtuber Jackie Aina Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Lavish Bathroom [Video]

Jackie Aina Takes Us On A Tour Of Her Lavish Bathroom

Beauty Youtuber and influencer Jackie Aina is at the top of her game right now, and she’s still climbing the ranks of the makeup industry. She’s known for her popping personality and absolutely slaying every single makeup look and outfit–but that’s only what fans get to see from what she chooses to post online.

With that being said, it’s always fun to see the behind-the-scenes workings of these beauty influencers and how they get to look as flawless as they do, and that’s exactly what Miss Jackie served us with when Allure came to town.

Boasting nearly 3 million subscribers on her Youtube channel, Jackie Aina gives us a tour of not only her lavish bathroom, but the makeup room where she films all of her videos.

The Los Angeles resident is known for how seriously she takes her skincare, which she reiterates a few times throughout the video. Jackie walks us through her bathroom showing off all of the different products she has ready to go, while also explaining a very condensed version of her morning and night-time skincare routines. This includes exfoliation, serums, essences, a sheet mask, and a whole lot more. As she explains all the work she puts into her skin, it becomes clear why she looks airbrushed at all times.

And not only does she have a stash to be reckoned with in her bathroom, but she has a whole overflow cabinet stocked and ready to go–watch at your own risk of being extremely jealous.

We also get to see an inside look at Aina’s filming room, which looks super familiar to anyone who has watched her Youtube videos. The beauty guru shows off her Youtube plaques, her chair setup for those long filming hours, and more.

If you’re a fan of Jackie, this bathroom tour is exactly what you need in life.