Kellyanne Conway Reveals She’s A Victim Of Sexual Assault While Defending Brett Kavanaugh [Video]

Kellyanne Conway Reveals She’s Been Sexually Assaulted

Kellyanne Conway made a jaw-dropping revelation Sunday while on CNN.

The White House counselor was a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union” and brought up her own history of sexual assault while defending Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I feel very empathetic for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault,” said Conway. “But you have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

She also argued that the Kavanaugh hearings were not a “meeting of the Me Too movement.”

“Let’s not compare Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, and a few others, to what’s happened here,” she said. “If we’re going to have a national conversation, stop judging the victims and perpetrators according to their politics.”

She also clapped back at people wondering how she can possibly work for Trump whose been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

“People on Twitter and elsewhere are saying right now, ‘oh how can she work for Donald Trump?’ I work for President Trump because he’s so good to the woman who work for him,” she said. “I don’t want to hear it from anybody.”

Sure thing, sis.

What do YOU think about Kellyanne’s revelation?