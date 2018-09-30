Only In Florida: 73-Year Old Grandma Scares Off Naked Intruder By Doing THIS With Her Teeth [Video]

When 73-year old Pennelope Pettersen saw a naked man on her back porch — she went into full on scary grandma mode. WFTV reports,

Axel Rivera, 28, was wearing a two-piece jail outfit and a pair of flip-flops when he faced a judge Friday afternoon on charges of burglary and exposing sexual organs. That’s three more items of clothing than Titusville police said Rivera was wearing when he was discovered on Pennelope Pettersen’s screened porch around 2 a.m. Pettersen, who once worked in security and law enforcement, decided she’d give the intruder a fright. She popped out her teeth.

Prosecutors say alcohol may have played a part in Rivera’s bizarre behavior. He’s currently being held on $20,000 bail at Brevard County Jail.