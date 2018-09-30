Unarmed Arizona Man Shot & Paralyzed By Police Officer Wants Charges Dropped Against Him

Unarmed Man Paralyzed By Police Wants Charges Dropped

A black man who was unarmed when a police officer shot and injured him causing paralysis wants all charges dropped against him. Edward Brown of Phoneix, Arizona says he was racially profiled and the victim of brutality after he was shot in the back.

According to ABC 15, on August 5 police responded to a suspicious call about “possible drug activity” in an alley and Brown ran away because of a felony warrant.

A chase ensued and an officer claims that he caught Brown trying to hop a fence before he began to walk towards him and then “charged at him.”

The officer alleges that Brown made a “swipe for his gun to grab it,” and claims he “felt the tip of his gun get grazed.”

Brown says, however, that’s untrue and is using the bullet that was lodged into his back as proof.

“If Edward had been trying to take a gun away from the police officer, as has been alleged, as it has come from the police department, he would’ve been shot in the front, not in the back,” said Brown’s lawyer.

When Brown was questioned by police at the hospital, he said his back was toward the officer.

His family has since launched a GoFundMe to help with legal fees as he fights the case and sues the department. Click HERE to see it.