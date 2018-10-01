Keeping Up With KimYe’s Kiddos: North, Saint And Chicago West Kick It In NYC

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

Kim Kardashian West Spends Time Out And About With Her And Kanye’s Kids In NYC We all know Kanye was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” and he didn’t seem too apologetic anymore for rockin’ MAGA gear or reppin’ for 45… but he did do at least one thing right (well make that three) he and wife Kim Kardashian West brought their adorable kiddos with them to NYC for the big event and it definitely seems like those lil babies had a blast. Saturday Kim was spotted (along with two nannies) out in Soho with her little ones. She and North both rocked their neon colors. The family (and their entourage) were also spotted outside Electric Lady studios. How cute is Saint with his binky? Hit the flip for more from the West kids NY trip.

Saturday night Kim slipped on her white python trench coat and matching pants and outfitted North in a mandarin silk kimono for a little din din before heading to check out Dad’s SNL performance. The dynamic duo were photographed outside the Mercer Hotel where North seemed pretty giddy. Y’all know how she likes to cuss out the paparazzi, so this is a HUGE improvement. Hit the flip for more

Yeah that’s more like it. Sunday North wasn’t feeling quite as welcoming to the cameras. She and cousin Reign were photographed shopping with their moms Kim and Kourtney at Jeffreys. Don’t ask us what Kim’s pants were made of — pretty sure she’ll post on her app eventually and we’ll all find out. But are you feelin’ this get up? Oh and don’t think we forgot you are here for Saint and Chi’s sweet little faces — so hit the flip to find out how they spent Sunday while Northie and Kim were shopping.

Looks like Saint was ready for the coldest winter… He shed the coat later and enjoyed some gummy treats.