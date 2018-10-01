Dirty 30: Asiah Collins’ Caribana Themed Party Had Bangin’ Bawwwdied Baddies Flossin’ Feathered Funbags And Cakes!
Asiah Collins Caribana 30th Party Was Extra Lit
Happy Birthday to Asiah Collins!!! You may remember the beauty from E’s “Platinum Life”. She’s married to Kid Ink and has close friendships with Nazanin Mandi (Miguel’s fianceé), Nelly’s girlfriend (Miss) Shantel Jackson, Lola Monroe, Apryl Jones and a gang of other Hollywood baddies. Saturday night she and Ink threw a HUGE Caribana/Carnival themed bash for her 30th birthday and the costumes were INSANE.
Asiah looks gorgeous riiiight? She wasn’t the only one. She definitely keeps a bangin’ circle around her. Hit the flip for more photos and don’t forget to tell us who rocked your favorite feathered fit in the comments below!
Asiah definitely has the body for this revealing fit. Would you be brave enough to rock something similar?
Mami knows how to MOVE!
This entrance is incredible. You can tell Asiah has a crew that loves her too because they went all out and stayed true to the theme.
Miguel’s beautiful fianceé Nazanin Mandi looked incredible as well in her shades of blue and violet!
She brought in even more color with the orange and pink feathered wings. And it sounds like she went through quite an ordeal to bring her costume stateside.
Hubby-to-be Miguel made it back in time for the party. Looks super lit.
Gotta love Miss Jackson’s caption for this one! Rep ya man boo.
Love that Kid Ink matched up with his beautiful wife for the special occasion
If you’ve been looking for Lola Monroe — here you go. Gorgeous girls!
Continue Slideshow
Nelly came through too.
Did y’all peep Miguel’s furry chancletas?
Y’all already know Apryl was ready
That mommy bawwwwwdy is flawless
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.