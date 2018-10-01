Secure The Bag, Sir: Pete Davidson Says He’s Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs On ‘SNL’ [Video]

Pete Davidson Discusses Future Marriage With Ariana Grande On SNL

Saturday Night Live came back with a BANG over the weekend, so it seems appropriate that SNL regular Pete Davidson made mention of his much talked about engagement to pop superstar Ariana Grande.

During the shows break, Davidson’s and Grande accelerated from friends into fiancées and made headlines all over, so it would’ve been hard for Pete to ignore it. On SNL, Pete popped his head in on “Weekend Update” to let folks know how life has been going since the summer solstice and of course reminded folks that he’s marrying ARIANA GRANDE. That’s a big deal for the skinny kid who “looks like he needs blood”, according to Pete.

During his monologue, Pete Davidson makes note that he’s “marrying up”, and that he’s decided to have a prenup so Ariana won’t take half his sneakers…

Pete Davidson also declares he’s switched Ariana’s birth control with “Tic Tacs”. Hey! Get it how you live Pete!

Here’s a look at the whole clip with Pete Davidson on SNL speaking about his “boo”, Ariana Grande. Press play:

We’re sure this isn’t the last we will hear from Pete Davidson about his future wife. Remember when Nick Cannon wouldn’t stop yapping about Mariah Carey on Wild ‘n Out??? Deja Vu!