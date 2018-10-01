Atlanta’s First Annual FroRibbean Fest Served Every Flavor Of Diaspora Deliciousness

- By Bossip Staff
FroRibbean Fest 2018 Dazzles Downtown Atlanta

Atlanta’s first annual FroRibbean Fest exceeded the hype and delivered a dazzling celebration of Dancehall, Afrobeat, Soca and Hip-Hop culture with crowd-pleasing performances by Tiwa Savage, Bunji Garlin, Alkaline and DJ Envy & Friends in the heart of Central Park.

Thousands flocked to the inaugural BYOB festival (produced by Steve Harvey’s all-new Event Production company) to rep their flag, dance themselves silly and bask in diaspora deliciousness that you won’t find at any of these culture vulture-ravaged festivals.

Hit the flip for all of the diaspora deliciousness from FroRibbean Fest 2018.

View this post on Instagram

What the fuck was saidddddd 🧐 lil stis😘

A post shared by Ni_OnToSomethin (@its_ni2u) on

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying #froribbeanfest

A post shared by Bree (@just_breee) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #froribbeanfest2018

    A post shared by Quiana ✨ (@gy_beauty) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🇯🇲🇬🇭

    A post shared by Queen Anaia Cosmetics🌍 (@queenscosmetics) on

    View this post on Instagram

    She's as soild as a rock ✨ #froribbeanfest2018

    A post shared by Niecyyy ✨ (@itshervibeniecy) on

