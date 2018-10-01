Table Shaking: K. Michelle Mauls ‘Non-Black’ Amber Rose For ‘Wishing Death’ On Bill Cosby

SMFH…

K. Michelle Disses Amber Rose Over Bill Cosby Comments

K. Michelle is shaking the table and Amber Rose is on the other side. The singer/reality star is apparently ALL the way fed up with Amber Rose after Muva made disparaging comments about the Bill Cosby sentencing.

Amber previously posted (and deleted) a photo that read, “So if your momma came to you and said “this guy raped me 36 years ago’ would you be asking for proof?” The caption under the post was even more damning and read;

“No you wouldn’t. So stfu. Everyone said ‘Awwww poor Bill Cosby, he’s gonna die in the first 2 years of his sentence’ But I said ‘I hope he serves the full 10 years then dies’ I’m wrong and wishing death on him? FOH Stand up for a Rapist if y’all want to. I said what the f*** I said PS the only reason s*** was deleted on the last Bill Cosby post is cuz you can’t put our “pres” name and “die” in the same caption or FB will f*** ur algorithm up and I’ll be d***** if I let two sexual predators f*** with my money.”

That post apparently infuriated a number of people including K. Michelle who slammed Amb for “annoyingly” speaking on a black man and called out Amber’s sexual history.

“Annoying. You have no room to speak out on Bill Cosby or black man for that matter, being the only thing you’ve done is suck d**k,” tweeted K. “They love to F*****G destroy our people, and y’all so gullible you sit there and help them!” “Pissed! Tired! Racism is alive!” she continued. “I have no love for rapist and for the demeaning of women. We are not and have never been the lesser. But I also don’t respect and i’m very aware of the falsity that happens towards my people of color in the industry in order to destroy and promote the lesser!”

So now suddenly, Cosby is a race thing Kimberly? You sure, sis? And is someone who admitted to getting Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to young women he wanted to have sex with the hill you REALLY wanna die on?

This has the potential to get NASTY.

