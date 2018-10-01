Table Shaking: K. Michelle Mauls ‘Non-Black’ Amber Rose For ‘Wishing Death’ On Bill Cosby
K. Michelle Disses Amber Rose Over Bill Cosby Comments
K. Michelle is shaking the table and Amber Rose is on the other side. The singer/reality star is apparently ALL the way fed up with Amber Rose after Muva made disparaging comments about the Bill Cosby sentencing.
Amber previously posted (and deleted) a photo that read, “So if your momma came to you and said “this guy raped me 36 years ago’ would you be asking for proof?” The caption under the post was even more damning and read;
“No you wouldn’t. So stfu. Everyone said ‘Awwww poor Bill Cosby, he’s gonna die in the first 2 years of his sentence’ But I said ‘I hope he serves the full 10 years then dies’ I’m wrong and wishing death on him? FOH Stand up for a Rapist if y’all want to. I said what the f*** I said PS the only reason s*** was deleted on the last Bill Cosby post is cuz you can’t put our “pres” name and “die” in the same caption or FB will f*** ur algorithm up and I’ll be d***** if I let two sexual predators f*** with my money.”
That post apparently infuriated a number of people including K. Michelle who slammed Amb for “annoyingly” speaking on a black man and called out Amber’s sexual history.
“Annoying. You have no room to speak out on Bill Cosby or black man for that matter, being the only thing you’ve done is suck d**k,” tweeted K. “They love to F*****G destroy our people, and y’all so gullible you sit there and help them!”
“Pissed! Tired! Racism is alive!” she continued. “I have no love for rapist and for the demeaning of women. We are not and have never been the lesser. But I also don’t respect and i’m very aware of the falsity that happens towards my people of color in the industry in order to destroy and promote the lesser!”
So now suddenly, Cosby is a race thing Kimberly? You sure, sis? And is someone who admitted to getting Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to young women he wanted to have sex with the hill you REALLY wanna die on?
This has the potential to get NASTY.
K wasn’t done, she also said that Amber conveniently claims black ( Amber’s actually said several times that she’s not a black woman) and blasted her for promoting being a “slut.”
“And when it’s convenient everybody claim BLACK. No you aren’t BLACK! You don’t know our struggle as black women, we don’t have the privilege to claim slut. We are attacked, belittled, and told we aren’t good enough so we have to be perfect. FOH with the fairy tale.”
On Amber Rose’s deleted post, she clapped back at someone who said she should “keep that same energy” with Harvey Weinstein. According to Amber she does, and she too has been a sexual assault victim but she’s too afraid of the repercussions to name her alleged abuser.
“I was sexually assaulted by a person that was/us loved by the people and I never spoke out because I don’t want my family to have to deal with the repercussions,” said Amb. Maybe I will later in my life but right now I’m not as brave as these women are. […] Furthermore, stop making this a black and white issue. Rape is rape period.”
“I will speak. I will speak! God is my witness I give no fucks! I will the truth. Y’all know the truth! These mutha fuckas living in a bubble and selling candy and sex toys. Ain’t nobody got time 4that. We need the truth! Theses Lil girls growing up need the truth!”/blockquote>
So now this is about being a positive example for little girls—by defending Bill Cosby?
K claims she’s always a villian.
“I’m always villain so I might as well speak the truth.”
K’s also sticking by what she said.
“Justice is never served as long as its unequal AND that’s my opinion. Tuh.”
K still thinks to wish death on people is “clown s***.”
“I told you my stance, but wishing death on people ain’t no G shit it’s so clown s***!”
