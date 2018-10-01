InsecureHBO: Meet The Man Bun Rocking Panty Melter Who Has Molly (And Twitter) Losing Their Damn Minds

Alexander Hodge Is Insecure’s Most Popular Panty Melter

If you’ve been watching this season of Insecure then you’ve seen Molly’s new man crush. At first he was sort of cast aside, but the more we saw him, the more Molly and fans of the show started to pay him attention. Maybe it’s because he took that bun down and let his hair start flowing freely. Maybe it’s the bawdy. Maybe he has BDE. Whatever the case, he is the newest heartthrob this season.

The man’s name is Alexander Hodge and we grabbed a few more pics of him, since, sadly this season of Insecure is done and we’ll have to wait to see more of him in action. Sad! Whenever you miss him, just come holler at this post and know: We Got Y’all.

See what we did there? Because…We-nevermind.

Enjoy!