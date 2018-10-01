Paula Pop-Off: Cardi B Turns Herself Into Police For Bartender Fight At Strip Club

Cardi B To Surrender To Police Over Strip Club Fight

It’s time to pay the piper. While many of you were hyperventilating over Cardi B’s shoe-throwing fight with Nicki Minaj at Harper’s Bazaar Icons Gala, her REAL issue may be the fight she had the week prior.

According to TMZ, Cardi will surrender to police today to answer for charges stemming from the incident at Angels Strip Club in Queens where she allegedly assaulted two bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi. Jade is thought to have slept with Offset and Cardi is accused of sending her goons to attack the women with bottles, chairs and hookah pipes.

Belcalis will likely face charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Really nothing in the grand scheme of things. She’ll be booked, pay her way out and likely only face a fine and probably be placed on probation.

Momma Bardi better keep things clean from here on out. Flip the page too peep Cardi walking into the police station.