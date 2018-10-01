InsecureFinale Nathan Finally Explained Why He Ghosted Issa & People Are FED UP With His Excuse

“Insecure” Season 3 Finale Reactions

Last night the season three finale of “Insecure” rightfully named “Ghost-Like” aired and the Issa V.S. Nathan drama finally came to a head.

After Nathan popped up at Issa’s house after a MONTH STRAIGHT of being M.I.A. he was secretly shooed away by Molly who refused to let him ruin her bestie’s birthday.

Later Molly admitted to Issa that she “had her back” and ghostbusted Nathan, but it backfired when Issa angrily stormed away and told Molly she overstepped her boundaries.

Sometimes you gotta call out your friend on their ish. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/xUYZP3446h — INSECUREHBO (@insecurehbo) October 1, 2018

Then in one of the final scenes, the showdown viewers have been waiting for finally happens.

Nathan apologizes to Issa and tells her that he actually went back to Houston because he was feeling very negatively and just didn’t want to talk to anyone. It sounds a loooot like he was going through a depression but watchers never got a definitive answer either way.

Issa: “You ghosted me and left LA because you were in a bad mood?” Nathan: “I wish I had a better explanation.”

And while some people applauded “Insecure” for seemingly starting a slow leak on a mental health discussion…

One thing Nathan’s storyline did do well today is show the impact that black men’s mental health issues can have on black women. Between him & Lawrence, Issa has dealt w/a lot from men who have depression. That impacts the partner too, not just the depressed person. #InsecureHBO — William Ketchum III (@WEKetchum) October 1, 2018

other people were fed up that that’s the ONLY EXCUSE Nathan had.

That’s it Nathan? That’s all you got?! Pitiful. #InsecureHBO — is the moon in reggaeton? (@ItsSimplyKayla) October 1, 2018

Did YOU watch the “Insecure” finale??? More reactions on the flip.