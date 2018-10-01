#InsecureFinale Nathan Finally Explained Why He Ghosted Issa & People Are FED UP With His Excuse
“Insecure” Season 3 Finale Reactions
Last night the season three finale of “Insecure” rightfully named “Ghost-Like” aired and the Issa V.S. Nathan drama finally came to a head.
After Nathan popped up at Issa’s house after a MONTH STRAIGHT of being M.I.A. he was secretly shooed away by Molly who refused to let him ruin her bestie’s birthday.
Later Molly admitted to Issa that she “had her back” and ghostbusted Nathan, but it backfired when Issa angrily stormed away and told Molly she overstepped her boundaries.
Then in one of the final scenes, the showdown viewers have been waiting for finally happens.
Nathan apologizes to Issa and tells her that he actually went back to Houston because he was feeling very negatively and just didn’t want to talk to anyone. It sounds a loooot like he was going through a depression but watchers never got a definitive answer either way.
Issa: “You ghosted me and left LA because you were in a bad mood?”
Nathan: “I wish I had a better explanation.”
And while some people applauded “Insecure” for seemingly starting a slow leak on a mental health discussion…
other people were fed up that that’s the ONLY EXCUSE Nathan had.
Did YOU watch the “Insecure” finale??? More reactions on the flip.
Nathan a.k.a. Kendrick Sampson thinks Issa did the right thing.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.