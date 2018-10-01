Ace Hood Is Back With Chocolate Sundae! His Laila Ali Playlist Will Get You Ready To Work That Bawwwdy

Ace Hood Creates Laila Ali Playlist Dedicated To Ladies Ready To Get Into Beastmode

Happy Monday guys! It’s the start of a new week (and a new month) so you know Ace Hood has a brand new Chocolate Sundae to help you get things off to a great start.

The Laila Ali playlist is a playlist for bossing up, feeling yourself, feeling good. When you’re in Beastmode you need energetic music to encourage you and put you in a mood.

“Chocolate Sundae is all about provoking thoughts for and from women, but we don’t only want to provoke the mind. we also want to provoke the body while catering to every woman and her lifestyle. This tracklist is empowering but also a good workout playlist, especially since I stay in the gym” -Ace Hood

Head to Spotify HERE for your listening pleasure or stream it below:

What do you think of the playlist? Have you been enjoying Chocolate Sundaes so far?