RHOA Season 11 Trailer: Porsha’s Pregnancy, An Open Relationship & TWO New Housewives [Video]

They’re baaaaaack!

RHOA Season 11 Trailer

The highly anticipated “Real Housewives of Atlanta” trailer is here and it’s packed with surprises and drama. There’s, of course, no Kenya Moore which means Eva is now a fulltime housewife as well as newbie Shamari Devoe, wife to Ronnie Devoe of New Edition.

Shamari looks to be fitting right on in with the southern girl’s drama and at one point faces off with NeNe Leakes.

“I was an A-list when you were an Alias!” screams Shamari.

There’s also Porsha’s pregnancy, a fight between Porsha and her sister Lauren over her boo Dennis McKinley, Marlo Hampton V.S. Eva and a brief glance at another new face; Tanya Sam. As previously reported Tanya, a businesswoman, and registered nurse is also on this season.

Will you be watching RHOA when it returns Sunday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.?