Thieving Teens Walk Away With Only Oregano After Doing The Absolute Most To Rob A Weed Dispensary

Colorado Thieves Trying To Steal Marijuana Are Fooled By Oregano

Most young people do dumb things—you can chalk it up to growing pains. But man, this story really takes the cake.

A group of teens did the absolute most and got no return for their efforts, according to a report that claims a bunch of misguided kids walked away with oregano after trying to steal marijuana. According to The Gazette, they used a stolen minivan to smash through the front entrance of Native Roots, a Colorado Springs weed dispensary, and then it all went left from there.

From The Gazette: “Witnesses said the teens stole containers of what appeared to be marijuana at Native Roots Dispensary at 3660 Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeastern Colorado Springs. Except that what’s on display isn’t marijuana. It’s oregano. Which probably would make you cough if you smoked it but won’t get you high. The communications manager for Native Roots, Kim Casey, said no medical marijuana was taken in the smash-and-grab robbery reported about 1 a.m. The thieves crashed through two walls of the building, but did not reach the locked bud room, she said. The dispensary displays containers filled with oregano for looks, Casey said. Those containers were what was stolen, along with several T-shirts.

When a police officer attempted to pull the thieves over, the getaway driver reportedly hit the cop car and sped away. So, in summation, the young burglars put their lives at risk, caused thousands of dollars in damage, and got nothing…except some pizza seasoning and maybe some jail time if they’re ever caught. Stay in school kids and yep, you read that right, the suspects are still at large.

Hit us up to let us know what’s the most foolish thing you’ve ever done as a young person?