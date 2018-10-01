Barbarians: Nicki Minaj Fans Are Celebrating Cardi B Turning Herself In To Police Like Straight Up Savages

Barbz Celebrate Cardi’s Legal Troubles

In case you missed it, Cardi B turned herself in to the NYPD for allegedly sending goons to beat up a bartender at a strip club. This story broke a few weeks ago. Since that moment, Cardi also got into a huge kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week, officially jumpstarting their full-fledged feud. The war is on.

Fast forward a couple of weeks later and Nicki Minaj was on her radio show putting Cardi’s strip club fight on blast. Some Cardi fans are under the belief that Nicki putting the fight on those airwaves made it hot for Cardi, thus solidifying Nicki’s supposed status as a snitch. That’s quite the far-fetched premise, but this feud knows no rationality.

Nicki told no lies about Cardi B. pic.twitter.com/ED0Frwn7dd — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiReignsCom) October 1, 2018

Which means that the Barbz have their line in the sand: they’re going to happily clown Cardi’s problems. The feud is on and this is getting spicyyyyyyy. Take a look: