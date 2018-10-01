Jesus Take The Wheel: At Least 800 Dead In Indonesian Tsunami

Indonesian Tsunami Death Toll Reaches 800

A devastating tsunami has claimed the lives of at between 800-1,200 people in Indonesia. NPR reports that a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck along the coastal district of Donggala on Friday caused a massive tsunami.

The death toll is expected to rise as rubble is cleared. Mass graves were dug to bury the hundreds of people killed and an estimated 48,000 people are displaced.

The European Union and South Korea have offered $1.7 million and $1 million respectively in aid.