Congratulations! Pregnant Porsha Williams Announces Engagement To Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Announces Engagement

Porsha Williams isn’t just expecting her first child, she’s engaged. After widespread speculation, the RHOA star announced that she and her businessman bae Dennis McKinley are getting married.

Porsha made it official on Instagram with pics from the proposal at Atlanta’s Ventanas event space.

Porsha’s ring is a whopping THIRTEEN CARATS and was designed by Richie Rich at Leon Diamond in New York. Interestingly enough Porsha and Dennis were seen leaving the jewelry store back in July.

Congrats Porsha!

See a closeup of her engagement ring on the flip.