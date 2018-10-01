MORE Hilariously PETTY iPhone Memoji Vids

View this post on Instagram

Here goes a small glimpse of the crazy CRAZY interview with #kattwilliams and #wandasmith 🤣. Follow my snap for more JQueQue #atlanta #comedy #rhoa #wandasmith #kattwilliams #kmichelle #shaq #xfactor #shaderoom #failclips #viral #funny #funnymemes #ratchet #grindface #freeishfam #freeish #blacktwitter #worldstar #tagafriend