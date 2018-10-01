Momager Charli Baltimore Talks New Reality Show On BOSSIP—But What About A Murder Inc. Reunion Tour?

Charlie Baltimore’s New Reality Show “Charli Knows Best” Will Premiere On BOSSIP

Charli Baltimore is back from her break out of the spotlight with a new show, a new tour – and is bringing her adult daughters along for the ride.

Femme fatale Baltimore, who was born Tiffany Lane, just wrapped her new show, “Charli Knows Best” which shows a side of her that viewers may have never seen before – a momager. “Charli Knows Best” will follow Charli and her daughters India and Siaani as she helps them launch careers in fashion and entertainment.

The “Down A** Chick” rapper sat down with us to talk about her projects and what she thinks about the new crop of rappers out today.

You can check out a clip of her new show above.



BOSSIP: What have you been up to since we last heard from you?

Charlie Baltimore: “After I left Murder Ink I was with a couple of other labels…I did a lot of behind the scenes writing for other artists and I realized I actually preferred that instead of being front and center all the time, and I kind of just fell back and focused on my daughters and their careers, and that’s what got us to this point.”



BOSSIP: Tell us about “Charli Knows Best.” What will we get to see?

CB: “It’s really funny, showing you the dynamics between me and my daughters. And I guess with me being such a young mom when I had them, we kind of grew up together. Our relationship can vary from mom and daughter to friends at times. We argue we fight, we make up – whatever! There’s such a bad stigma attached to mothers who had their kids young, like ‘You’re not gonna grow up to be s**t, you’re gonna be on welfare,’ and that’a not true. If you put your mind to something…you can definitely make a way.”