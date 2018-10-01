New Heat! Tokyo Jetz Releases Latest Project “Bonafide” And She Spit Straight FLAMES

Hustle Gang’s own, Tokyo Jetz, has taken over the summer with hit single, “No Problem” which has garnered over 8-million streams across all platforms. Now gearing up for Fall, Tokyo just released her new project, Bonafide, featuring top artists including – T.I., Trey Songz, Trina, Kash Doll, London Jae and Earthtone-Lyrix.

This 11-song collection of music showcases Tokyo’s raw style of rap over some hard classic trap beats with heavy 808’s. Bonafide, meaning genuine; real, is an ode to her pure lyricism based upon true life stories. Alongside of hit singles, No Problem and The One, Tokyo has also released new track “Baller Alert” featuring rising female MC – Kash Doll, on Complex.

Tokyo will also be joining rap star Kevin Gates on his Luca Brasi 3 tour, kicking off October 2nd in Austin, TX. To Listen “Bonafide” right now, click here.