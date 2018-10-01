Let’s Get Spooky! Here Are 13 “Celebrity Headline” Inspired Halloween Costumes To Consider This Year

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 14

Halloween costume inspired by celebrity headlines and events 2018

(Photos by Jackson Lee/Alessandro Liguori / EyeEm/Steven Ferdman/WireImage)

13 “Celebrity Moments” To Consider Being For Halloween 2018

It’s already October 1st, and that means it’s time to get SPOOKY! It’s also time to start thinking about how you will impress at this year’s Halloween party. If you’ve been paying attention to BOSSIP headlines this year, you’d know you have plenty of gossip-worthy costume ideas. We’ve compiled a list of the most talked about celebrity headlines you could turn into prize-winning Halloween costume ideas and narrowed it down to the best 13 (jinx!).

Hit the flip to begin.

13. A Yeezy Model. If you need the complete look, Urban Outfitters has you covered, and it’s a perfect match.

12. Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover. There are multiple ways to probably pull off this look, but yellow hair and a black and white checkered get up, paired with white framed glass seem to be the crux of the entire look.

Kim Kardashian arrives at birthday dinner for Kylie Jenner at Craig's in Los Angeles, CA.

SplashNews.com

11. Kim Kardashian’s wet-hot pink hollyweird look. This dress has already been replicated a few places, you can get it here at Fashion Nova.

View this post on Instagram

A Grande Halloween // @arianagrande

A post shared by Steven Steven (@stevenatn) on

10. Ariana Grande, perhaps? She’s such a hot topic, you can even pair her up with a Pete Davidson. Just add a blonde cut, and sneakers. UO has the look for you, right here. Bunny ears also sold on the site, separately.

View this post on Instagram

B.B.Homemaker🍸

A post shared by C H A N T E L R A E (@chantel_rae) on

9. Beyonce as B.B. Homemaker, seems pretty easy to replicate.

8. Colin Kaepernick seems like an EASY costume and adorable for kiddies.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    MooooooooOoOoOoOoOoOoOoOo

    A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

    7. Doja Cat’s “Mooo” get up should be a hit this year. Folks are already jacking it the sexy cow print look and giving her credit:

    NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Rihanna attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

    6. Rihanna’s Sexy “Pope” outfit at the Met Gala. There is actually a dead ringer for her outfit already being sold on Yandy.com for $99.98.

    Beyonce Queen Costume Coachella

    PG / Splash News

    5. “Nubian” Beyonce at Beychella! You can get a similar get up HERE, if you don’t feel like making it yourself.

    View this post on Instagram

    my heart

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    4.  Pregnant/ Mommy Kylie Jenner. All you need to do is get you a adorable little baby doll and choose an Kylie Jenner-esque get up from a site like Fashion Nova. Or you can stuff your tummy and pretend to be preggo Kylie, like this costume being sold on Yandy.com

    3. The Migos, friends not included!

    “700” height=”477″ class=”size-full wp-image-1636520″ /> INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)[/caption]2. Beychella “Homecoming” look.

    2. Beychella “Homecoming” look. Shop.Beyonce.com has everything you need, and it’s OFFICIAL.

    1. “Hot headed” Cardi B and her speed knot. This baby forgot the “knot, but it’s been done elsewhere…

    View this post on Instagram

    Who did it better?

    A post shared by DATSWASUP (@datswasup) on

    Combined these two looks, and you’re sure to impress, okurrr!

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.