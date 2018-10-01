Let’s Get Spooky! Here Are 13 “Celebrity Headline” Inspired Halloween Costumes To Consider This Year
13 “Celebrity Moments” To Consider Being For Halloween 2018
It’s already October 1st, and that means it’s time to get SPOOKY! It’s also time to start thinking about how you will impress at this year’s Halloween party. If you’ve been paying attention to BOSSIP headlines this year, you’d know you have plenty of gossip-worthy costume ideas. We’ve compiled a list of the most talked about celebrity headlines you could turn into prize-winning Halloween costume ideas and narrowed it down to the best 13 (jinx!).
Hit the flip to begin.
13. A Yeezy Model. If you need the complete look, Urban Outfitters has you covered, and it’s a perfect match.
12. Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover. There are multiple ways to probably pull off this look, but yellow hair and a black and white checkered get up, paired with white framed glass seem to be the crux of the entire look.
11. Kim Kardashian’s wet-hot pink hollyweird look. This dress has already been replicated a few places, you can get it here at Fashion Nova.
10. Ariana Grande, perhaps? She’s such a hot topic, you can even pair her up with a Pete Davidson. Just add a blonde cut, and sneakers. UO has the look for you, right here. Bunny ears also sold on the site, separately.
9. Beyonce as B.B. Homemaker, seems pretty easy to replicate.
8. Colin Kaepernick seems like an EASY costume and adorable for kiddies.
Continue Slideshow
7. Doja Cat’s “Mooo” get up should be a hit this year. Folks are already jacking it the sexy cow print look and giving her credit:
6. Rihanna’s Sexy “Pope” outfit at the Met Gala. There is actually a dead ringer for her outfit already being sold on Yandy.com for $99.98.
5. “Nubian” Beyonce at Beychella! You can get a similar get up HERE, if you don’t feel like making it yourself.
4. Pregnant/ Mommy Kylie Jenner. All you need to do is get you a adorable little baby doll and choose an Kylie Jenner-esque get up from a site like Fashion Nova. Or you can stuff your tummy and pretend to be preggo Kylie, like this costume being sold on Yandy.com
3. The Migos, friends not included!
2. Beychella “Homecoming” look. Shop.Beyonce.com has everything you need, and it’s OFFICIAL.
1. “Hot headed” Cardi B and her speed knot. This baby forgot the “knot, but it’s been done elsewhere…
Combined these two looks, and you’re sure to impress, okurrr!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.