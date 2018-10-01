Let’s Get Spooky! Here Are 13 “Celebrity Headline” Inspired Halloween Costumes To Consider This Year

1 of 14 ❯ ❮

13 “Celebrity Moments” To Consider Being For Halloween 2018 It’s already October 1st, and that means it’s time to get SPOOKY! It’s also time to start thinking about how you will impress at this year’s Halloween party. If you’ve been paying attention to BOSSIP headlines this year, you’d know you have plenty of gossip-worthy costume ideas. We’ve compiled a list of the most talked about celebrity headlines you could turn into prize-winning Halloween costume ideas and narrowed it down to the best 13 (jinx!). Hit the flip to begin.

can someone throw a halloween party but everyone has to wear this costume. imagine the pictures pic.twitter.com/gvLKLlpjtK — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) October 1, 2018 13. A Yeezy Model. If you need the complete look, Urban Outfitters has you covered, and it’s a perfect match.

Cuban Savage pulls inspiration from Lil Kim’s “Crush on You” video looks & Cardi’s “Invasion of Privacy” album cover. pic.twitter.com/s2gMde0iQS — Bardi Updates (@BardiUpdates) September 3, 2018 12. Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy album cover. There are multiple ways to probably pull off this look, but yellow hair and a black and white checkered get up, paired with white framed glass seem to be the crux of the entire look.

View this post on Instagram A Grande Halloween // @arianagrande A post shared by Steven Steven (@stevenatn) on Nov 1, 2017 at 7:23am PDT 10. Ariana Grande, perhaps? She’s such a hot topic, you can even pair her up with a Pete Davidson. Just add a blonde cut, and sneakers. UO has the look for you, right here. Bunny ears also sold on the site, separately.

6. Rihanna’s Sexy “Pope” outfit at the Met Gala. There is actually a dead ringer for her outfit already being sold on Yandy.com for $99.98.

5. “Nubian” Beyonce at Beychella! You can get a similar get up HERE, if you don’t feel like making it yourself.

View this post on Instagram my heart A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 1:35pm PDT 4. Pregnant/ Mommy Kylie Jenner. All you need to do is get you a adorable little baby doll and choose an Kylie Jenner-esque get up from a site like Fashion Nova. Or you can stuff your tummy and pretend to be preggo Kylie, like this costume being sold on Yandy.com