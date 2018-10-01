Bloody Hell, Bruv: Bigoted British Bish Sued For Firing Black Nanny After Sending Her Two Racist Texts

Wife Sued For Discrimination Against Ex-Nanny After Racist Texts

This is a story about a racist white lady who undoubtedly puts LOTS of mayonnaise on her fish and chips.

The DailyMail reports that a British woman named Lynsey Plasco-Flaxman sent a racist text to who she thought was her husband. The text read: “NOOOOOOOOOOO ANOTHER BLACK PERSON”, in reference to their new Black nanny, Giselle Maurice, who was working her very first day on the job. Lynsey then sent the text again because she didn’t get a reply.

As fate would have it, Lynsey’s text wasn’t sent to her husband, it was sent to Giselle. But get this, instead of owning up to the iRacism, Lynsey fired Giselle on the spot. Why? Because SHE felt “uncomfortable”.

The audacity of caucasity in all it’s glory, ladies and gentlemen.

To make matters worse, Lynsey claims she sent the text because their last nanny was Black and she expected a Filipino woman this time. How she had a woman she never met working in her house, we have no idea.

Giselle wasn’t about to let this evil soup cookie get away with this. She has now filed a $63,000 lawsuit against the couple for discrimination.

Lynsey’s husband Joel Plasco said the following to the NYPost:

‘My wife had sent her something that she didn’t mean to say. She’s not a racist. We’re not racist people,’

Why do they always say that after their caught being racist people? SMH.