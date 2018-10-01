Richard Pryor’s Third Album: Kanye West Gives Incoherent Headazz Explanation About ‘Yandhi’, Talks 13th Amendment [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kanye West’s Rambling Response To ‘Yandhi’ Delay, 13th Amendment
Kanye West just be talkin’. Talkin’ about a whole lotta nothin’. He sat down with TMZ today in an attempt to explain why his new album “Yandhi” didn’t drop this weekend as he previously announced.
Good luck following this explanation.
On the following page, Ye feebly tries to “clarify” his comments about the 13th amendment.
GTFOHWTBS.
