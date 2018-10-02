The Game’s $7.1 Million Sex Assault Winner Says Rapper Is Hiding Assets (Exclusive)

Priscilla Rainey Fighting For Her $7.1 Million Judgment Following The Game Groping Incident

The woman who won a $7.1 million judgment from The Game after he was found guilty of groping her in 2015 has accused the rapper and his manager of hiding assets from her.

Priscilla Rainey said in court papers that the West Coast rapper has diverted at least $1 million in income he’s received over the last few years from royalties and touring through his company “5th Amendment” in a bid to keep her from collecting on her judgment, according to court papers.

The woman said her legal team’s investigation “yielded substantial evidence that the defendant has been diverting substantial assets and income through alter-ego entities controlled by himself and his business manager, Cash M. Jones,” according to court papers that were obtained by BOSSIP.

Rainey sued The Game in 2015, alleging the “This Is How We Do” rapper groped her bare vagina, behind and breasts in front of a crowd during an after-hours date as the pair filed “She’s Got Game,” a “Bachelor” style reality show where several women competed for The Game’s affections. The Game never showed up for the subsequent trial, and a jury ruled in her favor, awarding her a total of $7.13 million in damages.

The Game then filed a motion for a retrial and a reduction in the judgment amount, arguing that he got a raw deal. But the judge upheld both decisions and called The Game’s conduct on the night in question “reprehensible,” according to court docs.

Rainey also revealed other details about The Game’s massive income to show that he does indeed have assets to begin making payments: in 2014 he purchased a Calabasas, Ca. mansion valued at nearly $3 million and pays more than $13,000 a month on the mortgage alone. He owns at least 11 different cars and motorcycles, including a 2017 Bentley SUV and two 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sports. Rainey said The Game also owns his own profitable cannabis business “Trees By Game Holdings LLC” but never responded to Rainey’s subpoena to find out how much money the company makes.

Rainey wants the judge to enter her judgment into California so she can have an easier time of getting her money.

The Game had not yet responded to Rainey’s filing as of Oct. 1, but has filed court papers to appeal the judge’s decision to uphold the verdict and the $7.1 million judgment.