The Breakfast Club: Remy Ma And Papoose Talk “Meet The Mackies”, Differing Parenting Styles And “The Golden Child” [Video]

Remy Ma and Papoose Interview On The Breakfast Club

Remy Ma and Papoose are coming into your living room tonight at 9PM on VH1 with their brand new reality TV show Meet The Mackies.

Earlier this morning the hip-hop husband and wife visited The Breakfast Club to talk about the show, but also give some insight into their different parenting styles and various other disagreements that they manage in their relationship.

Rem and Pap also discuss their “golden child” that will be born in a matter of months.

Sweet Black love.