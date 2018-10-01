Listen As Birdman Calls Lil Wayne’s Alleged Bus Shooter In Jail And Tells Him “Come And Get Your Money”

Birdman’s Phone Call With Lil Wayne’s Bus Shooter Surfaces

Remember when we told you that both Birdman and Young Thug were being investigated over the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus?

Well, it appears there’s some pretty damning evidence to back up these resurfaced claims and push the formal charges forward. A phone call between Birdman and the then-jailed supposed shooter discussing a cash exchange shortly after the shooting has surfaced…and it’s not sounding too good.

According to TMZ, the phone call was made while alleged shooter Jimmy Winfrey was locked up at a Cobb County, GA jail in connection with the crime. Winfrey eventually went on to be convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting the tour bus.

“Time for you to come out here and get your money. You did everything you could do, boss.”

Now, a source close to Birdman claims that this conversation had nothing to do with the shooting at all. Exactly WHAT it had to do with instead remains unclear. Apparently, Birdman doesn’t even believe that Winfrey is the shooter at all, and claims that he would never knowingly associate with someone looking to harm his “son” Wayne.

As far as Winfrey “not being the shooter,” his conviction actually was overturned over the summer due to his judge’s bias. But he’s still in jail at the moment, awaiting a new trial and likely a new plea deal that will see him out of prison in less than 20 years…

What do you make of all this?

Rick Kern/Getty Images/Prince Williams/WireImage/TMZ