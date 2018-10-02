Who’s that Girl? #RHOA’s Newest Cast Member Shamari Devoe Is Setting The Internet On Fire Already

Shamari Devoe Joins RHOA

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta trailer turned the internet on its head on Monday. The drama, fights and chaos had the whole internet feeling thirsty for the first episode. One person who had the ‘net going nuts was Shamari Devoe, the spicy newcomer who is fine as hell and ready for that action, boss. The trailer has her mixing it up with Nene and getting all up in folks’ faces.

But who is she? Well, you’re going to have to hit the flip for all that, and to see why people can’t stop talking about a dash of new baa-ness hitting the show.

