Who’s that Girl? #RHOA’s Newest Cast Member Shamari Devoe Is Setting The Internet On Fire Already
Shamari Devoe Joins RHOA
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta trailer turned the internet on its head on Monday. The drama, fights and chaos had the whole internet feeling thirsty for the first episode. One person who had the ‘net going nuts was Shamari Devoe, the spicy newcomer who is fine as hell and ready for that action, boss. The trailer has her mixing it up with Nene and getting all up in folks’ faces.
But who is she? Well, you’re going to have to hit the flip for all that, and to see why people can’t stop talking about a dash of new baa-ness hitting the show.
View this post on Instagram
Me and hubby @bigrondevoe want you to support our family ————> Check out this New Song from @mrrickyBell & @amycorreabell <————Their new single entitled "Gold (Acoustic)“ is Available Now On All Digital Platforms! This song reminds us to always tell those closest to us how important and valuable they are. They are donating 100% of online proceeds to the charity @directrelief, Every purchase of this song makes a difference! #iamgold, #youaregold #wearegold
View this post on Instagram
I stay down with My Team! I stay reppin My City! Falcons all day errday! Still we Rise and Still Happily doing the Dirty Bird all over @bigrondevoe 😂 🏈—–> P.S. The Most Beautiful Women are Falcons Fans! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #ATLFalcons #AtlantaFalcons #DirtyBirds #RiseUp #FalconsNation #SuperBowl51 #ATLien #DirtyBirdGang #WeRoseUp ♥️🖤♥️🖤 —–> P.S.S. Hubby bought me this shirt 😜
View this post on Instagram
What an honor to have our wedding be the moment that captured the essence of love between us and the #NewEdition brotherhood. It is such a blessing to be your wife. To love, honor, and cherish you everyday of my life. Through our ups and downs, joys and pains, we have proven our strength and everlasting love. Our union continues to grow stronger everyday and no matter what, we haven't allowed the challenges that we've been through to break our holy covenant. Thank you for your love and commitment to our marriage and for making me the happiest woman alive! GOD is so amazing! I love you @bigrondevoe ❤️❤️❤️Photo Credit: @alotheradiogod MUA: @lovejenmakeup Hair: @msandreapowe
