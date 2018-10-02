Spousal Support? Here’s What Kim Kardashian Thinks About Her Husband Kanye’s Latest MAGA-Mania Rants

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kanye’s Latest Rants

While Kanye West has been doing everything under the sun OTHER than releasing music in a timely fashion…Kim Kardashian has remained largely mum on his conflated political ideals and conflicting fashion choices.

While Kanye has been out here ranting and raving on behalf of “his boy” Trumpito and his sudden new thoughts on what should be done about the 13th Amendment…Kim has been minding her own business and staying out of it.

But now, somewhat predictably, Kim is backing up Kanye’s kookiness while at the same time saying “don’t lump me in with that isht, though” — in so many words. As a source close to the Kardashian clan told E! Online:

“They definitely have their issues, but Kim always defends Kanye publicly and tries to be supportive. She believes Kanye is entitled to his opinion and can express it freely. She may not always agree with him, but she still feels he’s allowed to believe what he wants.” This is who he is and she knew that when she married him. He’s always been controversial and can ruffle feathers. Kim’s not surprised in the least bit. Kanye loves to speak his mind and that’s not going to change. Whether or not Kim shares the same beliefs, she knows she’s never going to stop Kanye from expressing himself.”

It’s pretty clear that Kim has her hands full enough with Kanye at home having heated arguments over IG posting times and band-aid colors. Looks like she’s not devoting too much additional energy into her husband’s current career-tarnishing shenanigans.

Sounds like she’s pretty much prepared to deal with this BS out of him every few months, and largely ignores it all until it blows over.

What do you think? As a wife to a man like ‘Ye, is Kim right to just let him rock out in his ridiculousness or should she be stepping in to try to get him grounded to the best of her ability?

