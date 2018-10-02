XXXtentacion Releases Another Posthumous Music Video, “Moonlight” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

XXXtentacion has released yet another posthumous video for one of his fan-favorite songs. The clip for Moonlight was conceptualized and directed by X himself.

It’s always a bit tough to see projects from young artists who had not yet reached their full potential — professionally nor personally — released after their untimely deaths.

What do you think of this clip?

Joe Chea/YouTube

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1671620/xxxtentacion-releases-another-posthumous-music-video-moonlight-video/
Categories: Entertainment, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.