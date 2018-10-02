XXXtentacion Releases Another Posthumous Music Video, “Moonlight” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
XXXtentacion has released yet another posthumous video for one of his fan-favorite songs. The clip for Moonlight was conceptualized and directed by X himself.
It’s always a bit tough to see projects from young artists who had not yet reached their full potential — professionally nor personally — released after their untimely deaths.
What do you think of this clip?
Joe Chea/YouTube
