Are You Dumb?! Black Twitter Tells Remy Ma To Lean Back After Her Problematic Cosby Defense Diatribe On #SOTC

Remy Ma Gets Dragged Over Bill Cosby Rape Commentary

Remy Ma is really sitting up here on #sotc , as a woman, with a baby in here stomach trying to defend Bill Cosby. — Keyyffhh (@KEiTH_ANDRE) October 1, 2018

Whooo…

Remy Ma has never been shy about speaking her mind, and it looks like she has a LOT of thoughts on the downfall of Bill Cosby.

On the latest episode of Revolt’s “State of the Culture,” Remy accused a good number of Cosby’s 60+ rape victims of flat-out lying, and spouted that same old misspelled internet comment rhetoric about “the system,” the rape accusations being “a set-up,” and even the classic “but what about Weinstein and Trump?” She pulled out just about every Cosby-conviction contrarian weapon except the old “he was about to buy NBC” BS — shocking, since she still seems to believe that Tommy Hilfiger made a racist remark on national television back in the 90’s…

Anywho, Remy went on to assert that the responsibility is on rape survivors to “be strong” and report immediately regardless of the difficulty of reliving the incident or the ridicule and social consequences victims typically face for coming forward. Joe and Jinx looked on in what looked like passive bewilderment while Scottie fumed in frustration. Take a look (discussion begins at the 2:00 mark):

And…yeah, folks on Twitter gave her the business:

.Bruh Remy Ma on Bill Cosby and sexual assault #SOTC pic.twitter.com/e78N7aVKLB — TIM BAELESS (@TimWayne) October 1, 2018

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence/Josh Brasted/FilmMagic