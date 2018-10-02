It’s Here! “Charli Knows Best” Starring Charli Baltimore And Her Daughters India & Siaani Launches Exclusively On BOSSIP

Charli Baltimore Is Back And She’s Brought Her Babies!

As BOSSIP previously reported, Charli Baltimore is back from her break out of the spotlight with a new show AND a new tour but family is definitely still a focus because she’s bringing her adult daughters, India Christin and Siaani Love, along for the ride.

The famous Philly rapper, born Tiffany Lane, just wrapped her new show, “Charli Knows Best” which follows Charli and her daughters India and Siaani as she helps guide their careers in fashion and entertainment. The show goes LIVE today and it’s only on BOSSIP!

Check out “Charli Knows Best” exclusively on BOSSIP…