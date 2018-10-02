#LHHH Fans Think Brooke Valentine Is TERRIBLY Two-Faced And Deserves “Girlfight” Fisticuffs Over THIS…
Brooke Valentine Stirs The Pot On “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood”
Every “Love and Hip Hop” franchise has its messy friend that stirs the pot but, their dishes aren’t exactly clean. Fans have figured out FAST that Brooke Valentine is Hollyweird’s trouble maker! Over the last few episodes, she has been super shady and last night things came to a head.
Just fresh off of stealing Moniece’s studio time, Brooke crashed Bridget Kelly’s interview and volunteered false information to the press about La’Britney opening for her. Then, after Bridget confronted her, she called her music “auntie music”.
Bridget went off on her here, but that’s not all that Brooke did!
While enjoying their high tea in London, the women played Never Have I Ever, and Brooke ruffled Nikki’s feathers when she reveals a rumor Nikki “smashed” Solo Lucci. Where is she getting this info???
The scene rubbed Nikki all the way wrong, and eventually Nikki decided to leave the girls trip in London, heading back to L.A. To make matters even messier, in a preview for the next episode of ‘LHHH’, Brooke meets up with Teairra’s ex-boyfriend Akbar. Why is she in EVERYONE’s business and going behind their backs???
Needless to say, fans are FED up with Brooke Valentine’s antics! Hit the flip to see how they were dragging her!
