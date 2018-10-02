LHHH Fans Think Brooke Valentine Is TERRIBLY Two-Faced And Deserves “Girlfight” Fisticuffs Over THIS…

Brooke Valentine Stirs The Pot On “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood”

Every “Love and Hip Hop” franchise has its messy friend that stirs the pot but, their dishes aren’t exactly clean. Fans have figured out FAST that Brooke Valentine is Hollyweird’s trouble maker! Over the last few episodes, she has been super shady and last night things came to a head.

Just fresh off of stealing Moniece’s studio time, Brooke crashed Bridget Kelly’s interview and volunteered false information to the press about La’Britney opening for her. Then, after Bridget confronted her, she called her music “auntie music”.

Bridget went off on her here, but that’s not all that Brooke did!

Did Brooke stir up this mess or are the reporters to blame for things going left? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/LYOWPZgnFM — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) October 2, 2018

While enjoying their high tea in London, the women played Never Have I Ever, and Brooke ruffled Nikki’s feathers when she reveals a rumor Nikki “smashed” Solo Lucci. Where is she getting this info???

The scene rubbed Nikki all the way wrong, and eventually Nikki decided to leave the girls trip in London, heading back to L.A. To make matters even messier, in a preview for the next episode of ‘LHHH’, Brooke meets up with Teairra’s ex-boyfriend Akbar. Why is she in EVERYONE’s business and going behind their backs???

Brooke was in Lyrica Buisness,ruined Moniece’s studio session, crashed Bridget interview, put Nikki on the spot about Solo Lucci and now is going to meet up with Akbar behind Teairra back I hope someone whoops her ass at the reunion 💯💯💯💯#LHHH — BORN TO WIN 💃🏽 🇮🇹 Your Fav lightskin Italian (@VivaLALUCCI) October 2, 2018

Needless to say, fans are FED up with Brooke Valentine’s antics! Hit the flip to see how they were dragging her!