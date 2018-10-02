Call Offset: Cardi B Has Been CHARGED With Reckless Endangerment & Assault Over Alleged Strip Club Cat Fight
Cardi B Officially Charged Over Strip Club Assault
We previously reported that “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B turned herself into police yesterday. She faced possible charges over a much talked about alleged NYC strip brawl involving two women who were allegedly “friendly” with her husband Offset. Now, we can confirm she’s being charged with two crimes over the alleged incident. According to CNN Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault. These charges have been confirmed by an NYPD spokesperson.
The police spokesman alleges Cardi was “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.” Although millions witnessed Cardi’s hot-temper when she popped off on Nicki Minaj during fashion week, Cardi’s legal team denies the NYPD’s version of what happened at the strip club.
“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”
Yikes! Previously, a friend of Cardi B’s named Remy Roja stated on her instagram live stream that she was present and took blame for the brawl. Could she have been covering up for her famous friend? Even if she does, it won’t be good enough! Hit the flip to read the statement from the lawyer of the two women who pressed charges. He claims Cardi B ordered ATTACKS on the women, and that’s enough to find her guilty.
Joe Tacopina, the attorney representing the two female bartenders, released a statement to CNN on Monday.
“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Tacopina said. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”
SMH.
In related news, Cardi B showed up to the precinct looking fashion week ready. Hit the flip for more of Belcalis and her fancy court clothes.
Do you think Cardi’s congeniality will get her of the hook for her charges?
