Call Offset: Cardi B Has Been CHARGED With Reckless Endangerment & Assault Over Alleged Strip Club Cat Fight

Cardi B Officially Charged Over Strip Club Assault

We previously reported that “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B turned herself into police yesterday. She faced possible charges over a much talked about alleged NYC strip brawl involving two women who were allegedly “friendly” with her husband Offset. Now, we can confirm she’s being charged with two crimes over the alleged incident. According to CNN Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault. These charges have been confirmed by an NYPD spokesperson.

The police spokesman alleges Cardi was “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.” Although millions witnessed Cardi’s hot-temper when she popped off on Nicki Minaj during fashion week, Cardi’s legal team denies the NYPD’s version of what happened at the strip club.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Yikes! Previously, a friend of Cardi B’s named Remy Roja stated on her instagram live stream that she was present and took blame for the brawl. Could she have been covering up for her famous friend? Even if she does, it won’t be good enough! Hit the flip to read the statement from the lawyer of the two women who pressed charges. He claims Cardi B ordered ATTACKS on the women, and that’s enough to find her guilty.