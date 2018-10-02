Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Hottest Honeys From “The Real World” Look Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
Denise Truscello/WireImage

We’re baaack with another nostalgia-fueled retro thirst alert! This time, digging up your screen-sizzling faves from “The Real World” (when it was actually poppin’) for you to re-swoon over (or re-hate) decades after shaping reality TV into the deliciously messy dumpster fire it is today.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Hit the flip to see what the hottest “Real World” honeys look like now.

Irulan Wilson, Las Vegas, Season 12

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Janelle Casanave, Key West, Season 17

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Arissa Hill, Las Vegas, Season 12

Coral Smith, New York, Season 10

Jamie Chung, San Diego, Season 14

    View this post on Instagram

    Aphrodite visits me in my dreams sometimes✨

    A post shared by Tokyo (@tokyodriift) on

    Tyara Hooks, Seattle, Season 32

    Aneesa Ferreira, Chicago, Season 11

    Cynthia Roberts, Miami, Season 5

    Brittini Sherrod, Hollywood, Season 20

    Feature photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

