Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Hottest Honeys From “The Real World” Look Like Now
Finest “Real World” Honeys In 2018
We’re baaack with another nostalgia-fueled retro thirst alert! This time, digging up your screen-sizzling faves from “The Real World” (when it was actually poppin’) for you to re-swoon over (or re-hate) decades after shaping reality TV into the deliciously messy dumpster fire it is today.
Hit the flip to see what the hottest “Real World” honeys look like now.
Irulan Wilson, Las Vegas, Season 12
Janelle Casanave, Key West, Season 17
Arissa Hill, Las Vegas, Season 12
Coral Smith, New York, Season 10
Jamie Chung, San Diego, Season 14
Tami Roman, Los Angeles, Season 2
Continue Slideshow
Tyara Hooks, Seattle, Season 32
Aneesa Ferreira, Chicago, Season 11
Devyn Simone, Brooklyn, Season 21
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been tested like crazy these past few weeks…… But only the strong survive. The weak and meager fall down by the waste-side. -Coach Fred Dancy🤙🏽 My baby @makeupmakeoverhairstudio got my natural out here flooourishing 💁🏽♀️lil cut action with a Lol blow out…. #StiffWhere
CeeJai’ Jenkins, Vegas, Season 31
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.