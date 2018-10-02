Mo’Nique Has A Message For Her Babies: From Nicki & Cardi B, To Kevin Hart & Katt Williams

The Comedian Questions What The “Top Spot” Looks Like For Black People

Gather around my loves.

Mo’Nique has some words for the current Black on Black beefs taking over the rap and comedy game.

The Queens of Comedy star stopped by The Cruz Show on Power 106 and was asked about her feelings on the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj war. After dropping a questionable freestyle in honor of the two rap stars, Mo’Nique went on to call them both “musical geniuses” and then she questioned Black people’s need to fight for the “top spot.” When asked about the Kevin Hart and Katt Williams beef, Mo’Nique had similar words. Peep her comments in the clip above starting at the 6:22 mark!