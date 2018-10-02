#SOTC: Remy Ma Tries To Defend Rapist Bill Cosby “I Don’t Believe All Of Them”, Scottie Beam Ain’t Havin’ It [Video]
State Of The Culture Gets Heated When Talking Bill Cosby
Joe Budden and Revolt’s State Of The Culture got SUPER heated yesterday from the very beginning of the show when the convo turned to convicted rapist Bill Cosby.
Somehow, Remy Ma thought it important to defend Cosby against the allegations of some of the 50-plus women who have come out claiming that they were raped by “America’s Favorite Dad”. Why? We have no idea. But she attempts to explain the insensitive take with some very flawed logic.
Suffice to say, Scottie Beam, nor anyone else on the panel, was feelin’ it. Check it out below.
Thoughts on what Remy was saying about the justice system and rape victims? Scottie took to Instagram to share some important thoughts that may have been edited out of the show. Flip the page.
View this post on Instagram
Before this new release of #SOTC episode, because i don’t know how much is edited out. I need to speak on it. I was reassured this weekend that i never ever have to apologize for being overly passionate. This episode i do get extremely passionate about survivors of sexual violence. I know many people who are survivors and i am a victim of sexual assault (attempted rape) by two boys when i was a barely in my teens… although, i could never speak for women who were raped. I can speak about paralyzing trauma and silence. I can only imagine building up the courage to open up about it and it being thrown in your face. Having to convince others that your trauma is real.. and reliving it while you convince said people. In my younger years, I’ve tried to joke my way through talking about it. Push it far back in my mind. Only to find out it would continue to grow. Until i was ready to get help. Please. Don’t let this convo discourage you. Seek help when you are ready. If you need anyone to speak to, i am here. I will never ever not speak passion behind the things that matter to me. That’s all. Enjoy the episode.
View this post on Instagram
What i said that was edited out: There are people who think rape is like a SVU law and order episode (they took that out) .. Coming about something that makes you feel beyond embarrassed that you feel will hang over you and define you for the rest of your life is never going to be a walk in the park.. every police precinct is not going to have lady rubbing your back asking you to recount everything that happened and God forbid you skip over something because of PTSD, the sex offender doesn’t go to jail. I wish this wasn’t the convo What i said was “this shouldn’t be the convo, the convo should be about eliminating rape culture” what are the first steps to doing that.
