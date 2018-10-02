SOTC: Remy Ma Tries To Defend Rapist Bill Cosby “I Don’t Believe All Of Them”, Scottie Beam Ain’t Havin’ It [Video]

State Of The Culture Gets Heated When Talking Bill Cosby

Joe Budden and Revolt’s State Of The Culture got SUPER heated yesterday from the very beginning of the show when the convo turned to convicted rapist Bill Cosby.

Somehow, Remy Ma thought it important to defend Cosby against the allegations of some of the 50-plus women who have come out claiming that they were raped by “America’s Favorite Dad”. Why? We have no idea. But she attempts to explain the insensitive take with some very flawed logic.

Suffice to say, Scottie Beam, nor anyone else on the panel, was feelin’ it. Check it out below.

Thoughts on what Remy was saying about the justice system and rape victims? Scottie took to Instagram to share some important thoughts that may have been edited out of the show. Flip the page.