Congratulations! Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Welcome A Baby Girl

Tyrese And Samantha Gibson Welcome A Daughter

Tyrese and his wife are officially parents. The singer and his beautiful black queen Samantha Gibson welcomed a baby girl, Soraya Gibson, Monday, October 1st.

Tyrese made the announcement on Instagram, saying; “Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here…… 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever.”

He also revealed that his wife was in labor for 30 hours.

According to Tyrese, Samantha’s a “champion” and he can’t wait to spend the holidays with his baby girl.

Congrats to the happy couple!