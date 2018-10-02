Elsewhere In The World: Brave Filipina Child Attacks Gun-Toting Robbers, Gets Broken Nose, Cuts And Bruises [Video]

8-Year-Old Girl Injured After Fighting Off Her Dad’s Attackers On Camera

This is one BRAVE little girl!

According to Daily Mail, UK, Brielle Minia, 8-years-old, was playing on the driveway outside her home in Cavite, Philippines, when a group of four men walked up the home, posing as DVD sellers. The masked gang held Brielle’s family at gunpoint, but as they tried to flee the scene, the brave eight-year-old tacked one of them. CCTV footage shows her running after them and attacking them as they try to flee the scene.

In the CCTV video, the callous robbers were kicking her to the ground, leaving her hospitalised with a suspected broken nose, cuts and bruises.

She’s lucky she wasn’t hurt TOO bad. Bless her heart.