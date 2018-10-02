Lawsuit It And Boot It: YG Accuses Alleged Robbery Victim Of Stalking Him And Instigating Their Altercation

Recently, YG has been dealing with legal issues that stem from an alleged altercation, which is said to have occurred earlier this year.

A man previously sued YG, accusing the rapper of both robbing him and ordering his crew to beat him down. However, the rapper recently filed documents that say the contrary as he shared some insight into his defense in this complicated case.

According to reports from The Blast, The Bompton native wants to put his civil case on pause until the criminal case over the incident concludes for good. Following a grand jury indictment last month, YG is now facing three felony charges of robbery, grand larceny and larceny from prison–The charges carry a maximum punishment of 10 years each. Now, the rapper says that he fears that whatever he says in the civil suit the alleged victim filed, the prosecutors from the criminal will attempt to use against him in his other proceedings.

In the recently filed documents, YG said that the alleged victim, Benjamin Naderi, demanded that the rapper’s deposition occur this month and gave him an October deadline to many of the documents pertaining to the case. However, the rapper argues that shouldn’t be required, but the case should instead be put on hold. He is saying that Naderi refuses to put the case on pause and if the judge continues to allow this, it is going to infringe on his fifth amendment right to protect him from self-incrimination.

As far as the actual court documents go, within them YG says, “In this case, Plaintiff concedes at 3 a.m., after essentially stalking” him, a verbal argument occurred because of “Plaintiffs unrelenting behavior… Only thereafter, and provoked by Plaintiff, did the alleged physical altercation occur.”