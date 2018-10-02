NFL Zaddy: Emmanuel Sanders Has Women Wanting Him To Take A Knee In Their Cakes — Is He THAT Fine???

Emmanuel Sanders Sizzles Panties On Twitter

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has dozens of women ready to pass him their cakes after a viral video was shared of him talking on the NFL’s twitter. Some of these women have absolutely no idea what the 31-year-old said, but they like how his mouth was moving…

Here is the clip chicks are being thirsty over. How would you rate him, from normal to FINE AF???

Watched this 26 times already and I have no idea what he said…

pic.twitter.com/AzqbQWwOGU — Naima Cochrane (@naima) October 2, 2018

Welp! In case that wasn’t close up enough, we have more photos of 5’11 Emmanuel Sanders dressed in his everyday clothes and others that show off his chiseled, chocolatey body…

