NFL Zaddy: Emmanuel Sanders Has Women Wanting Him To Take A Knee In Their Cakes — Is He THAT Fine???

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Sanders Sizzles Panties On Twitter

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has dozens of women ready to pass him their cakes after a viral video was shared of him talking on the NFL’s twitter. Some of these women have absolutely no idea what the 31-year-old said, but they like how his mouth was moving…

Here is the clip chicks are being thirsty over. How would you rate him, from normal to FINE AF???

Welp! In case that wasn’t close up enough, we have more photos of 5’11 Emmanuel Sanders dressed in his everyday clothes and others that show off his chiseled, chocolatey body…

View this post on Instagram

Blind eyes can look at me and see the truth.

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

 

Hit the flip!!

View this post on Instagram

None of this happened overnight

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

View this post on Instagram

I’ll never forget the days when I only had a pocket full of hope.

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

View this post on Instagram

Blind eyes can look at me and see the truth.

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

View this post on Instagram

What kind of fish is this?

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m the type to count a million cash then grind like I’m broke.

A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Ashy knees & all… I kilt this sh*t

    A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Stay lit my friends

    A post shared by E (@emmanuelsanders) on

