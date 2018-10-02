Kyrie Irving Wishes He Kept His Kookie Conspiracy Theories About The Earth Being Flat To Himself

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat. #Under30Summit pic.twitter.com/uJH3fNbPqS — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

Kyrie Irving Apologizes For His Time As A Conspiracy Theorist

Last Winter, back when Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he opened up about his newfound belief that the earth is flat. “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The earth is flat” he said, later adding “I think people should do their own research, man.”

When asked during the same interview if he’d actually seen pictures of the planet, Irving responded “I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system [said was real] and turned out to be completely fake, so I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts and what I believe.” Watch that here—he was in full-fledge conspiracy mode.

Fast-forward to the Forbes Under 30 summit on Monday, when Irving opened up about his time as a conspiracy theorist and apologized to angry science teachers who had to reteach their “whole curriculum” because of his statement.

“‘m sorry about all that,” he said after being asked if he still believes the world is flat. “Everybody’s been there…everybody’s been there, like, ‘Yo! What’s going on with our world?!’”

He advised, “Even if you believe in that, just don’t come out and say that stuff―that’s for intimate conversations because perception and how you’re received, it just changes…” Irving commented that he didn’t realize the effect he would have.

Hit the flip to see how folks are responding.