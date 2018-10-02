Kyrie Irving Wishes He Kept His Kookie Conspiracy Theories About The Earth Being Flat To Himself
Kyrie Irving Apologizes For His Time As A Conspiracy Theorist
Last Winter, back when Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving was still with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he opened up about his newfound belief that the earth is flat. “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The earth is flat” he said, later adding “I think people should do their own research, man.”
When asked during the same interview if he’d actually seen pictures of the planet, Irving responded “I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system [said was real] and turned out to be completely fake, so I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts and what I believe.” Watch that here—he was in full-fledge conspiracy mode.
Fast-forward to the Forbes Under 30 summit on Monday, when Irving opened up about his time as a conspiracy theorist and apologized to angry science teachers who had to reteach their “whole curriculum” because of his statement.
“‘m sorry about all that,” he said after being asked if he still believes the world is flat. “Everybody’s been there…everybody’s been there, like, ‘Yo! What’s going on with our world?!’”
He advised, “Even if you believe in that, just don’t come out and say that stuff―that’s for intimate conversations because perception and how you’re received, it just changes…” Irving commented that he didn’t realize the effect he would have.
“Kyrie Irving‘s apology sounds like a non-apology. Nowhere did I read him say that he believes the science now. He’s sorry he said the Earth was flat, but it sounds like he still believes it. Sorry Irving, that doesn’t make you a “smart-ass individual”. It makes you a dumbass.” – @guitarcoder
“Really glad to know that I can respect Kyrie Irving as a basketball player again now that he admits the Earth is round.” – @nick_garcia94
“He apologized for the frenzy he caused, but he sure didnt change his stance! Bcuz he IS smart, and the FACT remains, our earth is indeed Flat & Stationary. Its actually quite obvious…” – @RexRileyNYC
