Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu & More Will Protest Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination With Concert

Artists Will Come Together For A Washington D.C. Event

Brett M. Kavanaugh continues to be in the hot seat as his nomination to the Supreme Court is contested due to sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Some major stars are now speaking up in the form of a protest going down on Thursday in Washington D.C. According to The Washington Post, Stars like Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu, Maxwell and more will gather outside the Supreme Court for a “Bravery Is Contagious” event and concert. It will feature musicians, actors and other creatives speaking up, including husband and wife Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

The event is organized by Party Majority PAC and the protest website asks viewers to call their senators in opposing Kavanaugh’s nomination. They provide a number for the Senate’s main switchboard, along with the direct office numbers of Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). Since Republicans hold a 51-to-49 majority in the Senate, these four senators are considered key votes in Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“We anticipate a vote on the Senate floor to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as early as Friday,” says a message from the PAC. “It is critical we make our voices heard on the ground in Washington on Thursday.”

The site also encourages people around the country to protest if they can’t make it to Washington. “If there was ever a moment when the voice of the people can come together in concert to change the fate of our nation, this is it,” the site said. “Arm in arm, organized and ready, every child, woman, and man, must take to the streets to protest this nomination.”

The site also provides a pledge for people to sign if they plan on taking to the streets and protesting locally this week.