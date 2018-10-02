Bars: Bri Steves Goes ApeS#!t Over Pusha T’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous” On Sway In The Morning [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Image via Tasia Wells/Getty Images for BET

Bri Steves On Sway In The Morning

Philadelphia’s own Bri Steves is someone that you need to know if you don’t already. The MC-songwriter-singer is setting off major waves in the music industry and it looks like she’s set to be one of the biggest names on the microphone. Period.

Bri made an appearance on Sway In The Morning today and shared her story with the world.

Oh, and she also made short work of Pusha T and Jay-Z’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous” beat.

We’re telling you right now. Don’t get caught sleepin’. Bri is that deal.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1671753/bars-bri-steves-goes-apest-over-pusha-ts-drug-dealers-anonymous-on-sway-in-the-morning-video-43081/
Categories: Black Girl Magic, News, Viral Videos

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.