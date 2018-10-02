Bars: Bri Steves Goes ApeS#!t Over Pusha T’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous” On Sway In The Morning [Video]

Bri Steves On Sway In The Morning

Philadelphia’s own Bri Steves is someone that you need to know if you don’t already. The MC-songwriter-singer is setting off major waves in the music industry and it looks like she’s set to be one of the biggest names on the microphone. Period.

Bri made an appearance on Sway In The Morning today and shared her story with the world.

Oh, and she also made short work of Pusha T and Jay-Z’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous” beat.

We’re telling you right now. Don’t get caught sleepin’. Bri is that deal.