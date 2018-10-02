New Music: Danielle D.I. “#WifeYuh” [VIDEO]

Dancehall Artist Danielle D.I.’s New Visual Shot In The U.K.

Danielle D.I. raps about her love for her man in and out of the bedroom in her new single “Wife Yuh.”

Shot on location in London, the new music video shows the dancehall singer falling in love with her man – and how he wows her in the bedroom. The couple enjoys the sights around England’s capital city before Danielle D.I.’s love gives her a BIG surprise.

What do you think of the video?