Deys Married Now: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Actually Tied The Knot Last Month — Without A Prenup

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Got Married Last Month Without A Prenup

Folks have been speculating that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married since last month, and although Hailey denied the claims that she was Mrs. Biebs, apparently she lied.

According to TMZ,

Justin and Hailey actually tied the knot last month in NYC — the same day they got their marriage license at the courthouse. They had a preacher on hand — Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse. The witness was Josh Mehl, a friend of Justin’s who attends Churchome in Los Angeles.

As for the prenup, or lack-thereof, the site added:

Justin and Hailey got married without a prenup and there’s been no movement to have one drafted now. It’s called a postnup — same as a prenup but signed after the marriage.

Guess good news travels fast.