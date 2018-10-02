Kingly Confession: T.I. Arduously Addresses Cheating On Tiny In New Song

T.I. Confesses To Cheating On Tiny In New Song

T.I.’s making a confession about infidelities in his marriage. The King of the South previewed his new track “The Amazing Mr. F*** Up” featuring Victoria Monet On Beats 1 radio today and openly spoke on its meaning.

[This is] the first time I musically addressed some of the challenges and transgressions that I have had as a husband,” he said. “I’ve always kind of shied away from even speaking on those types of topics in my music. I felt like this is a time where the music is dope. I just felt that I had to lay it out, I had to put my cards face up on the table.”

The song is from T.I.’s “Dime Trap” album that drops this Friday and features Teyana Taylor, Anderson Paak, Jeezy, YFN Lucci, Sam Hook, and narration by Dave Chappelle.

We wonder what Tiny thinks about this one…

Below is T.I.’s “Dime Trap” tracklisting—will you be buying???

1. “Seasons” ft. Sam Hook

2. “Laugh At Em”

3. “Big Ole Drip” ft. Jesse Of Watch The Duck

4. “Wraith” ft. Yo Gotti

5. “The Weekend” ft. Young Thug

6. “The Amazing Mr. F Up” ft. Victoria Monet

7. “At Least I Know” ft. Anderson .Paak

8. “What Can I Say”

9.. “Jefe” ft. Meek Mill

10. “More & More” ft. Jeezy

11. “Pray for Me” ft. YFN Lucci

12. “Lookin Back”

13. “Light Day”

14. “You” ft. Teyana Taylor