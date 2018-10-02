Stunning: PatrickStarrr Transforms Karrueche Tran Into Disney Princess Tiana [Video]

Karrueche Gets Turned Into Disney Princess Tiana With Makeover

Beauty influencer and makeup artist PatrickStarrr has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the universe, and has done the makeup of huge names including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Paris Hilton, to name a few.

In his latest video, Starrr takes his talents to working with actress and model Karrueche Tran.

For his latest transformation, the makeup artist works on turning Tran Into Disney Princess Tiana, and she looks absolutely gorgeous for the end result.

For the video, Patrick is using the brand new Disney Princesses makup collection from ColourPop–a brand with Karrueche actually has multiple collaborations with, herself. This pair working together proves that with a collection completely designed after some princesses from our favorite childhood movies, people at home can actually create a perfect princess look on them or one of their friends.

Take a look at the video below to see her stunning transformation, courtesy of a light beat and a costume–this is the PERFECT costume for Karrueche to rock this Halloween.